Putin Grants Former NSA Contractor Edward Snowden Russian citizenship: Report

According to the latest reports, Russian President Putin has recently granted former NSA contractor, Edward Snowden Russian citizenship. We have come to know about this through an official decree published on the Russian government portal on Monday.

Edward Snowden Granted Russian Citizenship By Putin

Edward is accused of espionage and theft of government property in the US. He is accused of leaking troves of information on American intelligence and mass surveillance programs to the media. 39-year-old Snowden has been living in exile in Moscow after initially traveling to Hong Kong following his 2013 public disclosure of classified information. The bad piece of news is that he is facing up to 30 years in prison in the US.

Back in November 2020, Snowden and his wife, Lindsay Mills applied for Russian citizenship. Edward has been already given permanent residency in Russia. Vladimir Putin decided to grant Snowden citizenship. However, this move comes just days after the Russian President threatened to escalate his war in Ukraine, announcing the partial mobilization of citizens. The US Congress released a report stating Snowden had been in contact with Russian intelligence officials since arriving in Russia. Edward immediately disputed the accusations, stating that I’m in cahoots with the Russians.

Snowden tweeted that:

“After years of separation from our parents, my wife and I have no desire to be separated from our SONS. After two years of waiting and nearly ten years of exile, a little stability will make a difference for my family. I pray for privacy for them – and for us all.”

Kucherena has told RIA Novosti referring to Snowden’s wife that:

“Now the spouse will receive citizenship after he has received it. Now the spouse will apply”

The lawyer further told that Snowden has a child who was born in the Russian Federation and received Russian citizenship at birth.

