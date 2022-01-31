Putin Orders Clear Mechanism to Ban Toxic Content on Internet

Keeping the internet clear from toxic content is surely impossible. But there are ways through which you can limit such content. One such example is the parental control feature that allows parents to see what their kids are searching on the internet. Restricting and banning negativity from the internet is essential for having a positive atmosphere. As the world is progressing, internet content is becoming very hard to control. But, doing as much as possible is necessary to keep the youngsters away from bad things. Recently, Russian President Vladimir Putin does the same. He orders a clear-cut mechanism to ban and limit the toxicity on the web.

New Mechanism for Banning Toxicity

Although there are not much details to reveal, Vladimir Putin has ordered his administration to investigate a brand new mechanism to prohibit “toxic” internet content. This latest program is popular as a “self-regulated register of dangerous content”. It will allow users “to protect kids” in a list of presidential instructions posted on the Kremlin webpage. By June 1, 2022, the Kremlin will assess it. On Saturday, Russian media initially reported the directive, which was dated Thursday.

Putin also hinted at intentions for further control of online content. He is accusing the internet of corrupting youngsters and fueling mass rallies by political rivals the authorities have labeled extremists.

Russia Fined Google Previously Too

Last year, Russia increased its pressure on international digital companies, levying fines of about $100 million upon Google (GOOGL.O) for neglecting to remove forbidden content. Putin indicated in December that he supported a proposal by a representative of his human rights council for such a new voluntary system to restrict hazardous content, which Russian web platforms would commit to in exchange for preferential treatment over foreign platforms.

