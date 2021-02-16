Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) has secured $16 million in funds from alumni and stakeholders for the development and establishment of an advanced computational lab for the first time in its history. According to the available information, it will be the first of its own kind. It will be established at the Department of Earth Sciences with the cooperation and funding from the alumni of the department.

QAU Attracts $16m in Funding for Development of Advanced Computational Lab

The lab includes six systems and very expensive software worth of 16.3 million US dollars which would enable market-based research and competitive output.

“This initiative is likely to uplift the research standards of the department significantly and is likely to pioneer a new culture of research at the department and the university,” said an official.

Dr Aamir Ali, who has recently resumed the charge of Chairman of the Department of Earth Sciences, confirmed the development and extended his deepest and profound gratitude to the alumni of the department for having stood tall and towering in helping the department and the alma mater.

The Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood also highlighted that narratives thrive in universities and educational institutions. He said that this was the first conference of its kind being held after the Covid-19 outbreak and hoped that the situation would improve.

Source: DailyTimes