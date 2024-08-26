The world of wireless charging was abuzz with excitement about Qi2, a technology touted as the “MagSafe for Android.” However, a closer look reveals a more complex reality, riddled with confusion and missed opportunities.

Qi2 (pronounced “chee”) boasts two distinct profiles, throwing a wrench into the initial “MagSafe for Android” claim. Only one profile, the Magnetic Power Profile (MPP), utilizes magnets – essentially MagSafe technology without the Apple branding. The other profile, the Extended Power Profile (EPP), simply improves upon the original Qi standard but omits magnets.

Qi2: Is the Future of Wireless Charging Flawed from the Start?

Distinguishing between MPP and EPP devices is a significant challenge. Early guidelines suggested a Qi2 logo within a circle to signify magnet-equipped devices. However, the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC), the organization behind Qi2, changed its mind, causing widespread confusion.

The first Android phone to embrace Qi2, the HMD Skyline, features built-in magnets for MPP charging. Yet, its box lacks the circular Qi2 logo, contradicting initial guidelines. This is because other guidelines state devices without magnets should use the original Qi logo instead of the supposedly universal Qi2 logo.

The WPC’s confusing messaging extends to its own website. While a press release advocates for using the original Qi logo for non-magnetic devices, the ChargeWithQi.com page still displays the circular Qi2 logo. This inconsistency breeds further confusion for consumers.

The most straightforward solution to avoid this chaos? Making magnets mandatory on all Qi2 devices. A unified approach would streamline compatibility and user experience.

Adding to the conundrum, Samsung’s Galaxy Ring case supports Qi2 despite lacking magnets. On the other hand, Xiaomi offers a magnetic Qi2 power bank, lacking a phone in their own lineup that can fully utilize it. Perhaps they’re aiming for iPhone users who might benefit from the magnetic design.

The Qi2 saga highlights the need for clear communication and consistency in technological advancements. While offering a choice between magnetic and non-magnetic profiles provides flexibility, the lack of clear labelling leaves consumers bewildered. As the wireless charging landscape evolves, stronger collaboration within the industry is imperative to ensure a smooth user experience for all.