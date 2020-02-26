It seems that QMobile has started thinking outside the box once again and that’s why it has started to launch affordable smartphones in the market once again. All the QMobile users, who are in love with Android will not wait anymore for the new product of the company. As QMobile has released the new device in such an affordable price. The new device known as QMobile i6i 2020 which keeps the entertainment high with its 4.99 inches brilliant display. So you can watch the videos and enjoy them without any distraction.

Are you a Photography lover? if yes, then grab your QMobile i6i 2020 because it is giving you the nice image results with its super selfie front camera and 5 MegaPixel back Camera. The 5MP rear camera with flash is for beautiful shots and it changes your moments into everlasting memories. Get stunning selfies with front selfie camera.

QMobile i6i 2020: Gives You Entertainment in Affordable Price

The phone is available at such an affordable price in the market and the price is Rs. 5950/- only. Moreover, the device is available in stunning colors, so you can feel good while holding it in your palm.

In order to get optimum performance and speed the phone is packed with 1.3GHz Quad core processor. The powerhouse is backed up by 2000mAh durable battery

The phone will do multi-tasking with Android Oreo 8.1 (Go edition), running inside. The “i6i 2020” is a great multi-tasker phone which is powered by 1GB RAM, and equipped with 8GB ROM expandable up to 64GB.

When we look into the connectivity section of the phone, the phone has dual SIM, Super fast 3G connectivity

Wi-Fi 802.11, hotspot and Bluetooth V4.0. Furthermore, if you are getting bored then you can tune FM Radio in your QMobile i6i 2020.

