QR CODE: How to scan it on iPad and iPhone

When you know what you’re doing, it’s easy to scan QR code on your iPhone , iPad or other iOS device. If not-you’ve found the right spot.

Although QR codes weren’t as common as most people assumed they ‘d be, quite a few stores, websites, and locations are using them as a means to connect or store details. Websites offering tickets, voucher codes, links to websites and contact information.

Scanning QR codes on your iPhone or iPad is very quick, because Apple has installed a QR code reader right into its device, so if you need to scan it, it’s quite a simple task. Just as with all computer apps, it will often figure out fiddly what to do, or for the iOS system to know what it is looking at. This is why we got this easy guide on how to search a QR code.

How to scan QR code on iPhone

Enable your iPhone or iPad Camera app

Keep the camera and you can easily see the QR code

Your gadget will identify the code and display a message to you

Tap on the message to be taken to the code destination

First, open the app on your iPhone or iPad for video. Usually this can be found on the main page, in the device’s bottom right corner, although it’s on the first page on iPads but if you’ve switched it around it will be somewhere else.