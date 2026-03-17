A recent development in a government office in Punjab has sparked widespread debate on social media after reports emerged that Quaid-e-Azam’s portrait was replaced with an image of Maryam Nawaz. The incident, linked to the office of Ali Dar, quickly gained attention online, with users expressing mixed reactions.

It is a long-standing tradition to display Quaid-e-Azam’s portrait in official government offices as a symbol of national identity and respect for the country’s founder. Any deviation from this norm is often noticed and can lead to public discussion. In this case, the reported replacement has raised questions about whether political figures should be given prominence in state offices over national icons.

Quaid-e-Azam’s Portrait Replaced by Maryam Nawaz in Punjab Office, Sparks Debate Online

Social media platforms were flooded with comments soon after images of the office began circulating. Many users criticized the move, arguing that public offices, especially those funded by taxpayers, should remain politically neutral and uphold national traditions. Some questioned the priorities behind such decisions, emphasizing that Quaid-e-Azam represents unity and the foundation of the state, and his image should remain a constant presence in official settings.

At the same time, others offered a different perspective. A smaller group of users suggested that displaying the image of a current political leader is not entirely unusual, particularly if the individual holds a significant administrative role. They argued that such practices may reflect political affiliation or leadership within a specific government setup, though this view did not appear to be widely supported.

The debate has also highlighted a broader issue regarding the use of public spaces and the symbolism attached to them. Government offices are generally expected to represent the state rather than any single political personality. As a result, changes in such symbolic representations often lead to strong public reactions, especially in a politically aware society.

It is important to note that, as with many viral stories, some voices online have urged caution. They have called for verification of the images and context before drawing firm conclusions, pointing out that misinformation can spread quickly on social media.

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