Qualcomm 8 Gen 3 May Get Additional Core But there is a Glitch

Qualcomm, the leading mobile processor manufacturer, is reportedly set to take smartphone speed to the next level with their upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. According to a new leak, Qualcomm is planning to enhance the phone’s CPU performance by adding an additional core instead of merely increasing the clock speed. This move is expected to result in a significant boost in processing speed and overall device performance. With this development, users can expect faster and smoother multitasking, improved gaming performance, and a better overall experience.
A post by a leaker indicates that there are plans to make the new processor even speedier than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 that powers the current crop of flagship smartphones. Leaks had previously indicated that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 would have significantly enhanced graphical performance, but now it appears that there are other things to look out for as well.
The report suggests that Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 could have an additional “prime” core, bringing the total to two. It would significantly increase multi-threaded speed. However, there are already some concerns regarding the implications of the additional component.
As some have already suggested, cooling such a configuration could prove to be challenging. In the past, Qualcomm has had trouble keeping its processors cold, resulting in diminished sustained performance. To accommodate the inherent performance that such a core configuration would enable, phone manufacturers may need to make adjustments.
However, it is also likely that the configuration which the leakster has observed may be used exclusively in tablets. However, we will have to wait to find out. It is also possible that Qualcomm will abandon plans for an additional prime core if its experiments do not go as planned.
