Qualcomm Takes On Nvidia With New AI Chips as Stock Surges 20%

In a bold strategic move, Qualcomm revealed new data-centre-focused artificial intelligence (AI) chips on 27 October 2025, triggering a sharp rise in its share price of up to 20%. The announcement signals the company’s intent to move beyond its smartphone market stronghold and challenge incumbents such as Nvidia and AMD in the booming AI infrastructure sector. The AI inference market is forecast to grow strongly; one estimate projects a market size of about US$253.75 billion by 2030.

New Products and Timeline

Qualcomm is seeking to reduce its dependence on the smartphone chip market by expanding into PCs, servers and now AI-data-centre infrastructure. Qualcomm introduced two accelerator chips called AI200 and AI250. The AI200 is slated for commercial availability in 2026, and the AI250 in 2027.

These chips are purpose-built for AI inference workloads rather than training, with a particular focus on generative-AI models and large-scale deployments.

Features and Differentiators

Qualcomm cites improved memory capacity and rack-scale performance for these new chips: “Redefining what’s possible for rack-scale AI inference.”

The solutions support major AI frameworks and aim for cost savings (lower total cost of ownership) in enterprise and cloud deployments.

The company also revealed complete rack systems built around these accelerators, aligning with the trend of selling not only chips but full systems.

Market Reaction & First Customer

Following the announcement, Qualcomm’s shares surged significantly as investors welcomed the pivot. A key customer commitment was disclosed: Saudi Arabia-based AI firm Humain intends to deploy 200 megawatts of racks built on the new Qualcomm technology starting in 2026.

Why It Matters

For Qualcomm, this move marks a major pivot; by entering the data-centre AI chip arena, it is staking a claim on high-growth infrastructure rather than just chips for phones and PCs. The strategy opens new revenue streams and positions Qualcomm to ride the AI infrastructure wave.

From the industry perspective, the AI chip market has been dominated by Nvidia (and to a lesser extent AMD). Qualcomm’s entry adds competition which could drive innovation, cost reduction, and more options for cloud providers and enterprises.

From an investor standpoint, the surge in Qualcomm shares reflects excitement about new revenue opportunities beyond mobile. Whereas cloud providers and enterprise AI users will have more supplier choices, which could reduce vendor lock-in, potentially lower pricing and increase flexibility in hardware strategy. For emerging markets and non-US players (such as the Saudi deal), this may support decentralised AI infrastructure growth.

Challenges & Risks

While Qualcomm has strong mobile-chip expertise, competing in the data-centre AI domain means going up against entrenched competitors with proven ecosystems. Software, reliability, and ecosystem support matter a lot.

Many enterprises and cloud providers are highly invested already in Nvidia-based infrastructure; switching costs (both hardware and software) remain high.

Timing is important: the products arrive in 2026-2027, so execution, manufacturing yield, and ecosystem maturity will determine success.

Conclusion

Qualcomm’s unveiling of its AI200 and AI250 chips marks a pivotal moment in its evolution and in the broader AI hardware market. By targeting data-centre AI inference with rack-scale systems, offering compatibility with major frameworks and securing early customer commitments, Qualcomm is signaling that it intends to play a serious role in the next wave of computing infrastructure.

Whether it can successfully win share from giants like Nvidia and AMD will depend on execution, ecosystem support and the speed of adoption. But for now, the market clearly believes the move has potential, hence the sharp share-price uptick.

For Pakistan and South Asia readers: even though Qualcomm is a global player, this shift may matter locally, as demand for AI compute grows worldwide, and cloud/data centre expansions may eventually ripple down into services, investment and talent ecosystem developments that could affect regions including Pakistan.

ALSO READ: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 Brings Big Upgrades