Qualcomm Announces 15% faster Snapdragon 768G

Addressing the dire need of 5G, Qualcomm has announced its latest Snapdragon 768G for improved, faster and better gaming experience with the integration of 5G. We have seen the best speed experience in its previous versions; however, Qualcomm introduced the upgraded smarter version which promises to offer 15% faster GPU and CPU performance than its predecessor.

The first 765G was released back in December in addition to the regular Snapdragon 765 and the premium Snapdragon 865. The two 765 processors were noteworthy for being the first Qualcomm chipsets to feature embedded 5G modems.

“We are well positioned to drive 5G scale marketing and Snapdragon 768G is an example of how we strive to provide solutions to meet the needs of our OEM customers”, said vice president product management at Qualcomm Technologies.

The biggest difference between the normal 765 and the 765G was the introduction of the Qualcomm Adreno 620 GPU, which the firm said would deliver up to 20% better output over the basic Snapdragon 765. Qualcomm claims it has managed to increase the performance of the GPU by an further 15 percent on the 768G, in addition to increasing the clock speed on the CPU.

The company also announced that Redmi K30 5 G Racing Edition will be the first commercial Snapdragon 768G-based device to support 5 G connectivity with a 120Hz display and a 64-megapixel camera.