Qualcomm announces its second-generation in-display fingerprint sensor called 3D Sonic Gen 2. Unlike many other optical in-display fingerprint solutions, Qualcomm uses sound waves to scan for 3D features in a user’s fingerprint.

Qualcomm Announces 3D Sonic Sensor Generation 2

Qualcomm’s first-generation 3D Sonic Sensor was embedded in many flagship devices including Samsung’s Galaxy S10, Note10, S20, and Note20 series. However, the performance and dependability were not up to the mark. Accuracy and speed were far less than the other optical in-display solutions from other Chinese companies like OnePlus and Huawei.

On the other hand, the next-generation 3D Sonic Sensor promises to be 50% quicker than its predecessor and 77% larger. Moreover, the first-gen sensor has a quite small activation area which makes it difficult to accurately find the scanner by feel alone.

For example, the generation 1 scanner was 4 x 9 mm while the new sensor will measure 8 x 8 mm and allows the sensor to pick up 1.7X more biometric information. The new sensor will also measure only 0.2mm thin at the scan area which increases the possibility of integrating in-display scanners on flexible panels of foldable devices. We can say that the upcoming Samsung’s foldable devices will also sport this in-display scanner.

Qualcomm also announced that the second-gen 3D Sonic Sensor will debut in smartphones “in early 2021”. Let’s see whether the incoming Galaxy S21 series will come with this 3D sonic sensor or not.

