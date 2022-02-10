Qualcomm Announces Free 5G training for University Students

In an effort to equip students with basic knowledge of 5G, Qualcomm is initiating free 5G training for university students. For this, Qualcomm has collaborated with the Central Asian and Cellular Forum (CACF), with a shared goal of providing students with this free professional development opportunity in 5G, which is a growing industry these days and can create multiple opportunities among people.

While sharing how this opportunity is going to reap the talent of youngsters, Khalid Khan, Chairman of CACF, said:

“5G is expanding rapidly across Central Asia, so there is a huge need for talented wireless engineers and technicians to support our networks. “This opportunity will hopefully get students started on the right track toward a promising career.”

The best thing about this initiative is that it will train both Undergraduate and Graduate students for FREE since usually such opportunities are launched for the graduates only and paid due to which not all people can enroll.

Students who are interested to enroll in this initiative can choose between beginner, intermediate, and advanced courses. Furthermore, they will be provided with three options: 5G Primer, Fundamentals of Cellular Communication and 5G & 5G NR Technical Training.

Students completing the course will be awarded a Qualcomm Technologies-branded certificate of completion.

How to Get Enroll for 5G Training?

If you belong from Central Asia and are looking for 5G training, enroll in this program by emailing Hussain Jawwad, Senior Manager of Business Development for CACF, at [email protected].

For more information, Visit: CACF’s website.

