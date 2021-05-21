Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 778 5G for Premium Mid-Rangers

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G, a new chipset in its 700-series SoC range. Honor, iQOO, Motorola, OPPO, Realme, and Xiaomi will be among the first to use the chipset in their new luxury mid-range 5G phones.

The Snapdragon 778G is a mid-range 5G chip that is a step down from the previously released Snapdragon 780G. It is intended for mid-range smartphones and related devices to help extend the scope of next-gen cellular networking.

Like the flagship 888 and 780G, the Snapdragon 778G has three image-signal processors, or ISPs. This enables devices equipped with this chip to collect images and video from up to three different sources.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G is produced using a 6nm manufacturing technique. It includes Qualcomm Kryo 670 cores, which the chipmaker claims improve CPU performance by up to 40%. You have the Adreno 642L GPU for graphics, which offers up to 40% faster graphics than its predecessor.

The embedded Snapdragon X53 5G modem supports all sub6 and mmWave 5G networks. Wi-Fi 6/6E and Bluetooth 5.1 are both enabled. In terms of optics, the Snapdragon 778 5G features a triple ISP capable of simultaneously capturing images and videos from three lenses: wide angle, ultra wide angle, and zoom. It also has tiered HDR image sensors and supports 4K HDR10 + video capture.

Phones with Snapdragon 778 5G are expected to enter the market in the second quarter of 2021.