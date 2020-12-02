When it comes to high-end smartphones with better performance, the first name that pops up in our minds is Qualcomm. We can say that Qualcomm is the king in the world of chipsets to run the system of high-end devices. All the chipsets produced by the company are running the systems smoothly and with better performance. And now, the chipset company has announced the Snapdragon 888 for the year 2021.

According to the report, the Xiaomi Mi 11 will be the first series of the year carrying Snapdragon 888. After that, the chipset will make its debut in flagship phones from LG, OnePlus, and more throughout the year. Well, at the moment, Samsung hasn’t confirmed yet on any platform whether it will use the chip in its devices or not.

Qualcomm Announces Snapdragon 888

The new chipset Snapdragon 888 will have Qualcomm’s X60 modem that shifts to a 5nm process to provide better power efficiency and brings improvements for 5G carrier aggregation across the mmWave and sub-6GHz bands of the spectrum. The new chip will also offer some substantial battery improvements when it comes to 5G.

According to Qualcomm, “the Snapdragon 888 features the third generation of its Elite Gaming platform, which delivers its “most significant upgrade in Qualcomm Adreno GPU performance. The new chipset will triple down on the future of computational photography and transform smartphones into professional-quality cameras.”

Note: All the phones carrying the Snapdragon 888 will be able to capture a shot at 2.7 gigapixels per second, that should translate to 120 photos which are 12-megapixels sharp per second. Compared to the last Snapdragon processor, the newchipset is up to 35 per cent faster.