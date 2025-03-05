Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon recently stated in an interview with CNBC that the company’s latest modem would significantly outperform Apple’s new in-house modem. This marks a crucial moment in the ongoing competition between the two tech giants, as Apple takes its first steps into modem development.

Modems play a vital role in smartphones, enabling them to connect to mobile networks. For years, Apple relied on Qualcomm, one of the world’s leading modem suppliers, for its iPhones. However, in 2019, Apple acquired Intel’s modem business, signalling its intent to develop its own modem technology, similar to how it designs its smartphone processors.

Qualcomm CEO Criticizes Apple’s Modem: What Will be the Future of iPhones?

After years of development, Apple quietly introduced its first in-house modem, the C1, with the launch of the iPhone 16e last month. The iPhone 16e is Apple’s most affordable device in its latest lineup, and industry reports suggest that Apple is working on modems for its higher-end smartphones as well.

Meanwhile, Qualcomm has continued to advance its modem technology. The company recently unveiled the X85, its latest high-end modem, which sets a new standard for performance. Amon highlighted the modem’s improved capabilities, emphasizing that it would create a noticeable gap between Qualcomm-powered Android devices and Apple’s modem-equipped iPhones.

“It’s the first modem that has so much AI, it actually increases the range of performance, allowing it to handle weaker signals more efficiently,” Amon explained. “This will create a major difference between the performance of premium Android devices and iOS devices when comparing Qualcomm’s technology to Apple’s.”

Although Apple has taken a significant step forward with its in-house modem, it remains to be seen whether the C1 can match Qualcomm’s years of expertise. Apple is expected to gradually phase out Qualcomm modems from its devices, with Amon reiterating that Apple will likely stop sourcing modems from Qualcomm by 2027.

Impact of Apple’s In-House Modem and Qualcomm’s Response

Apple’s decision to develop its own modem technology has several major implications. First, it reduces Apple’s dependence on Qualcomm, giving the company more control over hardware integration and optimization. This could lead to better power efficiency and improved connectivity for Apple devices in the long run.

On the other hand, Qualcomm remains a dominant force in the modem industry. The introduction of the X85 modem showcases Qualcomm’s commitment to innovation and maintaining its lead in network performance. The company’s emphasis on advanced features, including better handling of weak signals, could keep it ahead in the premium smartphone segment.

For consumers, this competition could lead to faster and more reliable mobile connections. While Apple works to refine its modem technology, Qualcomm continues to push the boundaries, ensuring that Android devices maintain a technological edge.

As the demand for improved connectivity grows, particularly in the 5G era, the battle between Apple and Qualcomm in modem technology will intensify. Apple’s journey toward self-reliance in this space is still in its early stages, and the coming years will determine whether it can match or surpass Qualcomm’s expertise.

