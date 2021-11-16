Qualcomm is best known for introducing mobile chipsets. The company had a pretty good naming scheme for its chipsets until a couple of years ago when its ever-expanding lineup started to compare childers by their names. It now appears that Qualcomm is planning on addressing that by changing the naming scheme of its Flagship SoCs, beginning with its next flagship SoC that is set to be unveiled next month.

Qualcomm Reportedly Changing the Naming Scheme of its Flagship SoCs

Reliable tipsters Digital Chat Station and Ice Universe both claimed that Qualcomm’s new top chipset will be named “Snapdragon 8 Gen 1” instead of the previously rumoured Snapdragon 898.

This is no joke. Qualcomm seems to really name Snapdragon 898 "Snapdragon 8 gen1" — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 15, 2021

The name change will likely then spread to the company’s other lineups, making it easier to tell the age and standing of each new chipset. Although with more than a dozen Snapdragon chips in active use but there’s always going to be some overlapping. Now changing its naming scheme will definitely help the company to solve the overlapping issue.

Qualcomm is all ready to introduce its next flagship SoC. The different smartphone manufacturers have also started testing their upcoming flagship devices will be powered by this chipset.

Let’s see when the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 will be available to the market.

