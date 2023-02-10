Advertisement

According to some latest reports, Qualcomm is testing its Snapdragon 8cx Gen 4 chipset, aka SC8380, inside a development device with a 10” display with Oryon CPU. It seems like the company is working on a chipset for tablets and probably some 2-in-1 tablets and even Windows on ARM laptops too.

Qualcomm to Soon Launch A chipset For Larger Screens with Oryon CPU

A big giant is working on their big-screen devices. Microsoft is working on another Surface Neo-type device with dual screens. It will go against Apple’s iPads with M-series chipsets and MacBook Airs.

The Snapdragon 8cx Gen 4 will have 12 CPU cores, 8 performance (up to 3.4GHz) and 4 efficiency cores (up to 2.5GHz). There will be a built-in Adreno 740 GPU, which is fairly capable, though the larger form factors like laptops can also be equipped with external GPUs (connected over 8x PCIe 4.0), as long as they have the cooling for it.

Moreover, those larger devices will also have support for NVMe drives (4x PCIe 4.0). However, the smaller and cheaper devices will likely stick to UFS 4.0. Connectivity options include USB 4 (based on Thunderbolt 4) with DisplayPort 1.4a.

Qualcomm has reportedly been testing Hamoa-based development devices since November of last year. It’s not clear when the first commercial devices will become available. We may get it by the end of this year or in early 2024. Let’s see when the company will officially make an announcement about it.

