Qualcomm has confirmed the circulating rumors regarding the name change of its Snapdragon chipset. The rumors came from the leakster from Digital Chat Station, who posted on Weibo that the next Flagship chip will not be called Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 as expected, instead, it will be named Snapdragon 8 gen1. While this is just a rumor and half of it could be right since the company has given hint but the other half regarding the name is not confirmed by the company. It just said that the new name to snapdragon chipset will be short and simple than before.

However, if the leaster is right, the company would be removing its name from the title of the chips so they might be called Snapdragon 8 gen1 instead of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 gen1.

Qualcomm Confirms Giving New Name to Snapdragon Chipset

The Snapdragon name was first used by Qualcomm in 2007 with the Snapdragon S1. It was the first processor made for mobile to run at 1GHz and was built using the 65nm process node (how far we’ve come).

The company also revealed that it will not go for a three-digit numbering scheme anymore instead it will rely on single-digit instead.

Moreover, it added that the ‘8’8 series will remain the flagship model which further confirms the rumored named 8 gen 1 to be perfectly right.

After testing two different naming systems with more than 2000 customers the company is all set to announce the new name next week along with unveiling the next 800 series chipset. One thing that remains unclear that how the company is going to name the chipsets which lie in the same series such as Snapdragon 888 and the Snapdragon 870.

While for things to get clear, we will have to wait for next week and I am sure Qualcomm is going to unveil everything. Let’s wait and watch.

