Qualcomm has officially confirmed that it will increase the price of its Snapdragon chipsets beginning September 1. The announcement comes after weeks of speculation about a possible price hike and could lead to higher costs for future smartphones.

The confirmation was made by Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon during an interview He said the company has decided to raise chipset prices due to increasing production costs across the entire manufacturing process.

Qualcomm Confirms Price Increase for Snapdragon Chipsets Starting September

In a separate statement, Qualcomm explained that it can no longer absorb the rising costs of producing its chipsets without adjusting prices. The company said higher expenses throughout the supply chain have made the price increase necessary.

Although Qualcomm has confirmed the price hike, it has not revealed how much prices will increase. However, earlier industry reports suggested that the increase could be in the double-digit percentage range.

The decision will affect smartphone manufacturers that rely on Snapdragon processors for their devices. Companies may have to pay more for chipsets, adding to the pressure already caused by rising memory chip prices.

As a result, smartphone makers could pass these higher costs on to consumers. This means upcoming smartphones powered by Snapdragon processors may become more expensive in the months ahead.

Qualcomm is one of the world’s leading suppliers of mobile chipsets, with its Snapdragon processors powering a wide range of flagship, mid-range, and budget smartphones. Any increase in chipset pricing is likely to have a broad impact on the global smartphone market, especially as manufacturers prepare to launch new devices later this year.