As always, Samsung is gearing hard to launch its next flagship series in the first quarter of 2023. Samsung usually launched its Galaxy S series with different chipsets. However this year we may get the Samsung Galaxy S23 series with the same chipsets. According to the latest leaks, all models of the Galaxy S23 series will launch with Snapdragon chipsets only. Now, Qualcomm has also confirmed this news as well.

Qualcomm Confirms Samsung Galaxy S23 Series will Use Only Snapdragon Chipsets

Qualcomm CFO Akash Palkhiwala confirmed expectations for a strong second half of the March quarter (Q1) 2023 which likely coincides with the first months of sales for the Galaxy S23 series phones. He also confirmed Qualcomm has moved from a 75% share of chipsets in the Galaxy S22 series to a global share. It also means that there will be Qualcomm chipsets for all models of the S23 series.

All three Samsung Galaxy S23 series phones (S23, S23+ and S22 Ultra) have already passed through Geekbench exclusively with the alleged Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon confirmed a multiyear partnership with Samsung which will bring Snapdragon chipset to all premium Samsung Galaxy phones globally.

In handsets, we entered into a new multiyear agreement with Samsung, expanding the use of Snapdragon platforms for future premium Samsung Galaxy products globally. – Cristiano Renno Amon (Qualcomm CEO)

There are no words for whether Samsung will launch Exynos-powered Galaxy S23 series for the local market or not. Anyhow, we will get more information about it very soon. So stay tuned.

