Qualcomm Confirms the Launch Date of Snapdragon 8 Gen 4

Qualcomm has officially announced that its annual Snapdragon Summit will take place from October 24th to 26th, 2024, in Maui, Hawaii. This highly anticipated event is where Qualcomm traditionally unveils its next-generation flagship mobile processors. This year, the spotlight will be on the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 promises to be a significant upgrade over its predecessor. It will be built by TSMC using an advanced 3nm process, which should enhance performance and efficiency. The chip will feature custom Oryon CPU cores and will deviate from the traditional core layout seen in the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Instead of the 1+3+4 layout, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will adopt a 2+6 design, focusing on high-performance cores without including efficiency cores.

The two high-performance cores in the Snapdragon 8 Gen4 are expected to reach peak clock speeds of 4GHz. Early benchmarks suggest impressive results, with the chip reportedly scoring over 3,000 points in single-core and 10,000 points in multi-core tests on Geekbench. This level of performance indicates that the Snapdragon 8 Gen4 will be a powerhouse, capable of handling demanding applications and games with ease.

Qualcomm will also introduce an upgraded GPU architecture in the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4. This new architecture will feature improved cache and memory compression technology, which should significantly boost graphics performance. Leaks suggest that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 can run graphics-intensive games like Genshin Impact smoothly for extended periods, maintaining stable frame rates and providing a superior gaming experience.

Several smartphone manufacturers are already gearing up to launch new devices powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4. Xiaomi will be among the first, with its Xiaomi 15 series likely debuting soon after the Snapdragon Summit. Following closely, OnePlus and iQOO are also preparing their OnePlus 13 and iQOO 13 lines, respectively, with the new Qualcomm chip.

Xiaomi 15 Series will be the first to launch with this chipset

Samsung will also integrate the Snapdragon 8 Gen4 into its upcoming Galaxy S25 series. However, as is customary, Samsung will likely use an overclocked version of the standard Snapdragon 8 Gen4, branded under the “Made for Galaxy” tag, ensuring optimized performance for its flagship devices.

The Snapdragon Summit will undoubtedly provide more detailed insights into the capabilities and innovations of the Snapdragon 8 Gen4. For now, anticipation is building as the tech community looks forward to seeing how Qualcomm’s next-generation processor will shape the future of mobile computing.

In summary, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen4 will substantially improve performance, graphics, and efficiency. With major smartphone manufacturers ready to adopt this new processor, the Snapdragon Summit 2024 will be an exciting event, setting the stage for the next wave of high-performance mobile devices.

