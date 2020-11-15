Earlier this week, the news revealed that Qualcomm has finally been granted a license to supply Huawei with some products. At that point, there was no actual evidence to confirm it. However Now, Qualcomm Confirms to Supply Huawei with Chips.

In a public statement, Qualcomm has confirmed the license acquisition for 4G-enabled chipsets. This is in line with an earlier report saying Qualcomm won’t be able to deliver 5G chips to the Chinese tech giant for now.

There are no words on when Qualcomm will be able to export its 5G chips to Huawei. On the other hand, Huawei has stated that it’s willing to work with Qualcomm as long as the US government allows it.

Furthermore, Huawei confirmed that this latest OS will come to the company’s phones that will launch in 2021. According to the reports, smartphones with the latest Kirin 9000 chipset will be the first to receive Harmony OS, and later other Huawei phones will join them.

Huawei Consumer Business Group named Wang Chenglu, the open-source platform will be available to the makers approximately on 18th December, and the first demonstration units will run the Operating System by the first few months of 2021.

Source: GSMArena