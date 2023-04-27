Qualcomm Introduces New Upscaling Technology Called Snapdragon Game Super Resolution

It would not be wrong to say that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 has done a very good job of taking Android games to the next level. The mobile gaming powerhouse ROG Phone 7 also relies on the SoC. However, the reports claim that Qualcomm isn’t quite done with enhancing mobile gaming as it is launching new upscaling tech that aims to give games a boost in resolution and performance while reducing battery drain. This technology is dubbed Snapdragon Game Super Resolution.
Snapdragon Game Super Resolution Aims To Give Games A Boost In Terms Of Resolution & Performance
Upscaling is good for performance and battery life because it allows a game to run at lower resolutions without compromising quality. Most upscaling techniques use bilinear interpolation (bilerp) however, let me tell you that they can compromise on graphics quality by blurring edges and details.
According to the company, GSR uses a new technique to boost resolution, frame rate, and battery life. It is described as:
“a single pass spatial upscaling technique optimized for Snapdragon Adreno graphics processing units (GPUs).”
Qualcomm says that its new tech can boost Android games from 1080p to 4K and 30FPS to 60 and over FPS. It also says that GSR provides two times performance improvement as compared to other mobile upscaling solutions. GSR is expected to roll out later this year. The company has even partnered with many other companies to bring GSR to titles such as Jade Dynasty: New Fantasy, and Farming Simulator 23 Mobile, Call of Duty Warzone Mobile.