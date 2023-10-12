Qualcomm Introduces Snapdragon X Series For PCs Coming in 2024

No doubt, Qualcomm is outstanding at designing chipsets, however, not so much at naming them. Back in 2018, Qualcomm introduced the Snapdragon 8cx, a chipset signified for Windows on ARM devices. After that, it started using the suffix “c” for the devices. The higher-performance ones got the “cx” suffix, and the mid-range devices got just “c”. However, now the chipmaker is rebranding its Windows on ARM Chips. It is pertinent to mention here that “extensive analysis” and feedback from consumers pushed Qualcomm to take this step as the “c” names were too easy to mistake with the Android-bound Snapdragon chips. Reports claim that Qualcomm recently announced the Snapdragon X series. It is a lineup of chips that is tipped to exist alongside the company’s Snapdragon 8cx processors.

Snapdragon X Series Announced For Upcoming PCs

Qualcomm is expected to launch the Snapdragon X series alongside its upcoming highly anticipated mobile chipset, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 at its annual Snapdragon Summit on October 24. Qualcomm claims that:

“The X identifier distinguishes our PC platforms from other Snapdragon product categories”.

The tech giant stated that the upcoming Snapdragon X series will be powered by a custom version of the existing Oryon CPUs. It will offer a significant jump in terms of both performance and power efficiency. The Oryon CPU was announced back in November last year. Qualcomm stated that it will be used in a broad range of products like PCs, smartphones, digital cockpits, extended reality, and advanced driver assistance solutions.