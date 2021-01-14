Qualcomm is Buying Server Chip Startup Nuvia

Qualcomm has announced that it is buying server chip startup Nuvia. The company has confirmed that it will pay $1.4 billion to buy startup, a chip startup founded by former Apple employees. This new move will give fresh ideas to Qualcomm for chip designs as the company is facing intense competition from Intel, AMD and others. The company on Wednesday said it has reached a deal to acquire the startup.

“Nuvia has a custom core based on ARM, which is in the process of being sold to Nvidia, a Qualcomm rival. Buying the startup gives Qualcomm more flexibility to move away from ARM, should it eventually do so for business or technical reasons,” according to Axio.

Nuvia and Qualcomm both are using the Arm technology for their processors. The Qualcomm licenses the cores from Arm and Nuvia designs its own cores.

Almost nine years ago, Apple’s Chief Architect for chips-Gerard Williams fancied doing his own thing and he started his own company- Nuvia which focuses on designing power-efficient chips for the server/dater centre space. Only in two years, Williams and his co-founders, Manu Gulati and John Bruno, managed to create a billion dollar company from scratch.

“CPU performance leadership will be critical in defining and delivering on the next era of computing innovation,The combination of Nuvia and Qualcomm will bring the industry’s best engineering talent, technology and resources together to create a new class of high-performance computing platforms that set the bar for our industry. We couldn’t be more excited for the opportunities ahead,” said Williams.

Qualcomm’s acquisition of Nuvia will also give the boost to the Arm PCs. Well, one of the main drivers for this strategy is that many smartphone companies have now started to make their own chips instead of buying them from Qualcomm

