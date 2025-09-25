Qualcomm has announced a new range of chips for PCs and smartphones. Qualcomm revealed the new chips with a security feature for business users. Analysts believe this may be the first of its kind in the industry.

Qualcomm, based in San Diego, is one of the world’s largest chipmakers. Its chips are widely used in mobile phones to connect them to wireless networks. In recent years, the company has expanded its focus. For the past two years, it has been moving into the PC market, competing with Apple and Intel by offering energy-efficient chips for Windows laptops and desktops.

The highlight of the announcement was Qualcomm’s new laptop chip, the Snapdragon X2 Elite. The company said the chip will start shipping next year. It comes with a new security feature named Guardian, designed especially for corporate buyers.

Qualcomm Launches New Chips with Unique Security Feature

According to Kedar Kondap, Qualcomm’s Senior Vice President of Gaming and Compute, Guardian will allow IT departments to securely connect to PCs. They will be able to install updates or provide technical support even when the machine is turned off.

This new ability will make managing large fleets of corporate computers easier and safer.

Intel currently dominates the corporate computer market. For over a decade, it has offered businesses tools to manage PCs remotely. However, Qualcomm’s new approach could stand out. The company plans to combine its security features with its modem chips that connect to 5G and mobile networks.

This means businesses can monitor and manage devices almost anywhere in the world, as long as there is cell service. Such global access could be a game-changer for organisations with a remote or mobile workforce.

Technology experts see promise in Qualcomm’s move. Ben Bajarin, CEO of Creative Strategies, said that no other company offers this kind of integration. He noted that the feature could be very attractive to businesses managing large numbers of laptops.

According to Bajarin, this innovation may push more companies to consider Qualcomm chips for their enterprise fleets. It could also strengthen Qualcomm’s position in a market long dominated by Intel.

Qualcomm’s expansion into PCs is part of a larger strategy. While Apple has gained attention for its custom laptop chips, Qualcomm is betting on efficiency, connectivity, and security. By addressing business needs, the company aims to win over corporate clients.

The addition of Guardian to the Snapdragon X2 Elite shows how Qualcomm is positioning itself. It is not just about performance but also about security and remote support — areas that are becoming more important as hybrid and remote work grows worldwide.

As shipments begin next year, it remains to be seen how quickly companies will adopt the new technology. But analysts agree: Qualcomm is bringing strong competition to Intel and reshaping expectations in the PC market.