Qualcomm Launches Snapdragon 4 Gen 2: The First 4nm Chip In Series

Finally! the wait is over. Qualcomm has recently released the highly anticipated Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 (SM4450) chipset. Let me tell you that it is a sequel to the 4 Gen 1 from September of last year. The interesting part about this newly launched chipset is that it is the first chip in the series to support the improved 3GPP Release 16 version of 5G due to the Snapdragon X61 modem. In addition to that, Snap 4 Gen 2 is also the first 4nm chip in the Snapdragon 4 series. Let’s dive into the details.

Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Launched With Faster RAM

We expect that this chipset will promise improved overall efficiency. For consideration, the Gen 1 chip is fabbed at 6nm (TSMC), and the 480 is at 8nm (Samsung). However, the new CPU comes with two performance cores that are clocked at 2.2GHz. Moreover, 6 efficiency cores come clocked at 2.0GHz. Due to these performance cores, the chipset has a 10% performance boost as compared to the SD 4 Gen 1. There had been no information regarding the Adreno GPU. The display support is the same up to FHD+ at 120fps in Snapdraong 4 Gen 2. The most important thing worth mentioning here is that the new chip uses faster RAM, LPDDR5x (up to 3,200MHz). There is also an option for faster storage. In addition to that, makers can furnish phones with UFS 3.1 (2-lane) as well.

If we talk about the camera hardware, it has dropped down to a dual-ISP. However, the chipset has a new skill called Multi-Camera Temporal Filtering (MCTF for short) to provide better noise reduction for videos. Let me tell you that the Video capture is still fixed to 1080p @ 60fps (and 720p @ 120fps for slow motion). The chipset comes with Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) support and handles cameras up to 108MP or up to 32MP resolution for Zero Shutter Lag.

Like its ancestors, the Gen 2 chip boasts Quick Charge 4+ and can fill a battery to 50% in 15 minutes, though without further specifics. Moreover, 3GPP Release 16 also brings power-saving features, improves coverage, and makes the cell-based location more precise. The X61 modem can do 4×4 MIMO up to 100MHz bandwidth. In addition, it can deliver speeds up to 2.5Gbps down and 900Mbps up. There had been no upgradation in the local connectivity. The first Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Phones are expected to come in the second half of this year. Among them, the first ones to reach the market will be from Xiaomi Redmi and vivo.

