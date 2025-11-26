Qualcomm has introduced the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, a new chip that brings strong performance and advanced AI features to affordable Android phones. This chip sits below the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, which powers the most premium phones of 2026. With this new option, phone makers can now offer powerful devices at a lower cost.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 was revealed in September. It is designed for the highest-end phones. The OnePlus 15, which costs around $900, became the first device in the US to use this top-tier chip. But not everyone needs the absolute best hardware. Many users want good performance without paying flagship prices. That is where the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 comes in.

Qualcomm Makes High-End AI More Affordable With New Snapdragon 8 Gen 5

Qualcomm usually releases different versions of its chips at different price levels. This gives phone companies more flexibility. Even in the premium segment, which includes phones priced at $700 and above, brands sometimes choose slightly less powerful chips to reduce cost. These chips still deliver fast performance and strong AI features but at a more affordable rate.

The new Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 fits this category. It is meant for phones that are powerful but not positioned as “elite” models. A good example is the OnePlus 15R. This upcoming phone will likely use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5. OnePlus has not revealed its price yet, but R-series devices usually cost less than their main flagship versions. They offer good performance while keeping the price reasonable.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 is technically a successor to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which came out in 2023. Qualcomm shared performance comparisons based on that older chip. The new 8 Gen 5 comes with Qualcomm’s Oryon CPU. This CPU delivers 36% better performance and 42% better power efficiency than the CPU in the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. This means phones will run faster while using less battery.

The graphics processing unit, or GPU, also gets a solid upgrade. It performs 11% better and is 28% more power-efficient. This helps with gaming, video processing, and other graphics-heavy tasks.

One of the main highlights of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 is its AI capability. The Oryon CPU supports AI agent features, such as personalized suggestions and smart actions based on user data. These advanced AI tools first appeared in last year’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. Bringing them to a lower-cost chip means more people can benefit from these features.

There is still a noticeable gap between the 8 Gen 5 and the 8 Elite Gen 5. The regular 8 Gen 5 has a CPU speed of up to 3.8GHz, while the Elite version can reach 4.6GHz. Qualcomm did not share more direct comparisons, but the difference in speed shows that the Elite chip remains the strongest option.

Even so, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 will make high-end performance more accessible. Qualcomm says the first phones powered by this chip will be released in the coming weeks. The OnePlus 15R, coming on December 17, is expected to be one of them.

With this new chip, users can enjoy fast performance, better battery life, and advanced AI tools without spending flagship-level money. This move could make powerful smartphones more affordable for a wider audience.