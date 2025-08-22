Qualcomm May Launch Two Flagship Snapdragon Chips in 2025, Skipping the “8s” Series

Qualcomm might be planning something unusual for its 2025 lineup: two top-end Snapdragon processors instead of just one. Leaks suggest the company is working on two Snapdragon chips, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 and a slightly different Snapdragon 8 Gen 5.

The “Elite” branding only appeared last year, replacing the old naming system that would have led to a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4. Now, reports claim its successor, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2, is on the way.

At the same time, Qualcomm seems to be preparing a regular Gen 5 version, which could sit just under the Elite series. From what’s been reported, it won’t be a weak chip at all. It’s said to run on Qualcomm’s custom Oryon CPU cores and use the 3nm process from TSMC, the same tech inside the Elite. That should mean strong performance and better efficiency. AI features also look set to get an upgrade, with new SME instructions designed to handle heavier AI workloads on-device.

The latest details come from well-known Weibo tipster Digital Chat Station, who claims the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 is not an iteration of last year’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, nor a rebrand of an existing chip. Instead, it’s being positioned as a true flagship within the Snapdragon 8 lineup.

According to leaks, leading Android manufacturers are already lining up to adopt the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 in their upcoming devices. While Qualcomm has yet to confirm details, it’s likely that top-tier Android brands, including Samsung, Xiaomi, OnePlus, and Oppo, will look to incorporate these chips across their flagship lineups.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2, meanwhile, is expected to remain Qualcomm’s crown jewel, powering the most premium Android devices of late 2025 and early 2026.

What’s missing, however, is the Snapdragon 8s Gen 5. Earlier this year, leaks suggested Qualcomm may skip it altogether. That could leave fewer options for mid-range “flagship killer” phones, which often rely on the slightly cheaper ‘s’ version.

So far, the leaked roadmap hints at three possibilities:

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 (SM8850) – top of the line

Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 (SM8845) – just below Elite

A Samsung-made Elite Gen 2 variant for certain markets

If all this plays out, 2025 Android flagships may see a noticeable bump in performance, efficiency, and AI smarts. The only catch? Qualcomm’s naming choices could leave more than a few customers scratching their heads.

ALSO READ: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 Announced with Minor Upgrades