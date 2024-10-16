Qualcomm May Wait for US Election Results to Decide on Intel Bid

Qualcomm, a leading semiconductor company, is reportedly considering making a bid for Intel, a struggling rival. However, the company is waiting for the outcome of the US presidential election before making a decision.

Qualcomm is concerned about the potential for antitrust scrutiny from US regulators. A combination of Qualcomm and Intel would create a dominant player in the semiconductor industry. This could lead to higher prices for consumers and less competition.

Qualcomm is also concerned about the impact of US-China relations on the deal. China is a key market for both companies. If the US government takes a tougher stance on China, it could make it more difficult for Qualcomm to acquire Intel.

Qualcomm has made a preliminary approach to Intel about a possible takeover. However, the company has not yet made a formal bid.

The chip making giant has also made informal inquiries with antitrust regulators in China to gauge their stance on any potential deal. The Chinese government has not yet responded to these inquiries.

Qualcomm is likely to wait until after the US presidential election in November before making a decision on whether to pursue a bid for Intel. The company wants to see how the election affects the antitrust landscape and US-China relations.

If Qualcomm does decide to make a bid for Intel, it is likely to face intense scrutiny from antitrust regulators in the US and around the world. The deal would also need to be approved by the Chinese government.

It is unclear whether the company will ultimately decide to pursue a bid for Intel. However, the company’s decision will have a significant impact on the semiconductor industry.