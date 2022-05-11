Qualcomm Plans to Announce an Upgraded Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+

Qualcomm plans to announce an upgrade for their Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 by the name Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+. According to the Chinese reliable tipster Digital Chat Station the Qualcomm launch may take place in the next week.

Earlier a rumor was making rounds that the new chipset will not be launched before the second half of the year, but now we are have contradicting news and statements. As per the statement the launch will take place on the Friday the 20th May.

On the launching event, Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset is also on the list of the Qualcomm that will be launched with the flagship chipset SD 8 Gen 1+. The flagship chipset is code named as SM8475

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Limited (TSMC) is said to be providing for the new SD 8 GEN 1+ chipset, while in SD 8 Gen 1 was sourced by Samsung. A number of smartphone makers will be announcing the names of their devices that will be launched with the new flagship chipset, if the rumor of the launching date proved to be true. Motorola smartphone manufacturers seems to be the first company to use the flagship chipset in their Edge X30.

The new flagship chipset is expected to be different from its predecessor mainly in the GPU department. The new chipset will be having a boost in performance. The CPU will remain same as the SD 8 Gen 1 i.e. Cortex-X2 at 3 GHz, three Cortex-A710 performance units and four Cortex-A510 cores for efficiency.

We cannot fully put full faith in these news as they are rumors. Till we get an official statement from the Qualcomm, we need to take all the similar news with a pinch of salt.

Also Read: The Latest Snapdragon 7 Series Chipset is Coming Soon