Qualcomm, the global semiconductor leader, announced on Tuesday that its expansion into new markets will see an additional $22 billion annual growth by 2029. This projection highlights the company’s strategic shift beyond its traditional reliance on smartphones, signalling a transformative era under CEO Cristiano Amon’s leadership.

Qualcomm shared its ambitious forecast during its investor day, detailing how different sectors will contribute to this growth. Of the projected $22 billion, $4 billion will come from PC processors, a market the company entered earlier this year with the launch of Snapdragon X processors for Windows devices. This move positions Qualcomm to challenge established players like Intel, which currently dominates the PC processor market with a 70% share.

The automotive sector is another area of significant potential, with Qualcomm predicting a 175% increase in revenues, reaching $8 billion by 2029. Notably, 80% of this revenue is tied to existing contracts, showcasing the strength of Qualcomm’s partnerships and product demand in the automotive industry.

Qualcomm Projects $22 Billion Annual Growth Through AI, XR, and Automotive Sectors

Industrial chips and extended reality (XR) headsets will also play a substantial role, contributing $4 billion and $2 billion, respectively. Qualcomm’s XR chips are already integral to devices like Meta’s Quest headsets and Ray-Ban smart glasses, hinting at the promising future of virtual and augmented reality technologies. An additional $4 billion is projected to come from miscellaneous chip categories, including wireless headphones and tablets.

Since assuming the role of CEO in 2021, Cristiano Amon has focused on leveraging Qualcomm’s core technologies—such as modems, processors, and AI accelerators—for new markets. This strategy will reduce the company’s reliance on smartphones, which accounted for $24.86 billion in sales in fiscal 2024, approximately 75% of its chip business.

“We have been on this trajectory, realizing that the technologies we have developed over the years can be very relevant to a number of different industries beyond mobile,” Amon stated during the investor event.

Qualcomm’s approach aims to mitigate risks associated with potential losses in its handset business, particularly from Apple. The tech giant, a major customer for Qualcomm’s modems, may stop sourcing these components by 2027 as it develops its own alternatives. However, Qualcomm remains confident that its expanding portfolio will offset any decline in smartphone-related revenue.

In the PC market, Qualcomm’s entry comes at a pivotal moment. Apple’s transition from Intel processors to its in-house silicon has disrupted the competitive landscape, creating opportunities for new players like Qualcomm. Amon emphasized this point, saying, “The ecosystem did not have confidence in the existing players to deliver a solution.”

Qualcomm is also positioning itself as a leader in “edge AI,” contrasting with cloud-based AI solutions dominated by Nvidia. By enabling devices to run advanced AI algorithms locally, Qualcomm aims to capitalize on the growing demand for efficient, device-level AI capabilities.

Qualcomm estimates its total addressable market to be as large as $900 billion, spanning sectors like automotive, PCs, industrial IoT, XR, and AI. The company’s strategy, set in motion in 2021, remains steadfast as it seeks to redefine its role in the tech industry.

With diversification at the core of its vision, Qualcomm is not only reducing its dependence on smartphones but also positioning itself to thrive in emerging markets, from AI and automotive to virtual reality and beyond.