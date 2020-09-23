As per the news officials, Qualcomm’s company has announced a revised edition of Snapdragon 8cx G2. The newly announced Snapdragon 8cx G2 5G chipset is a sequel of Snapdragon 8cx, which is already present in Samsung Galaxy Book S, Lenovo Flex 5G, and in Surface Pro X. Snapdragon 8cx G2 5G is not an extensive modification of the current Snapdragon 8cx, but still, it provides features that bring a huge platform for upcoming technologies.

Qualcomm Publicizes newest 5G chipset

According to the news, core things to know about Snapdragon 8cx G2 5G:

Snapdragon 8cx G2 5G is coming in late 2020 or early 2021.

It will be used in the latest Laptop models.

Spin 7 laptops with 5G will be launched by Acer using Snapdragon 8cx G2.

It is an improved version of Snapdragon 8cx with better performance, 5G, and Wi-Fi6.

Enhanced features of Snapdragon 8cx with the latest technologies are connectivity with 5G, better performance, high-speed Wi-Fi6, and Audio.

It has both Sub-6 GHz and 5G mmWave, which enables radiating fast connectivity. Multi-gigabit speed and most stable networking take its working to the next level. Snapdragon 8cx Gen is the chipset with higher performance levels than the already present generation.

Furthermore, Wi-Fi6 of this Gen 2 provides a platform to the users with extremely efficient connectivity to work virtually from anywhere. High-speed Wi-Fi will help to ease congested home networks because of multiple connections. It is a great feature to see, as it was exclusively absent from current Windows on ARM PCs.

Qualcomm’s AI Engine enables users to experience clear video conferences with different extended attributes like quick eye contact and different kind of outfits. Another key feature is its excellent audio quality. ECNS (Echo cancellation and noise suppression) Technology smartly draws attention to the sounds and noise coming from the background.

