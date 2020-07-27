Qualcomm again wins the title of fast charging king with the introduction of Quick Charge 5. It is quite an impressive and upgraded version of the previous QC4. The QC5 supports speeds of 100 Watts, keeping the battery 10°C cooler and it’s 70% more efficient to boot.

Qualcomm Quick Charge 5 Lets you Fill a Battery to 50% in 5 minutes

Qualcomm claims that a 4,500 mAh battery will be charged from 0% to 50% in just 5 minutes. It will take 15 minutes to fully charge the battery if your phone supports dual charging. The dual charging will split the battery into two 2,250 mAh cells to make the charging most fast. Interestingly, the QC5 also supports a triple charge.

Moreover, QC5 power bricks are required to support output voltages between 3.3 and 20 Volts at minimum, with 3.3 or 5 Amps of current.

Quick Charge 5 is built on top of USB Power Delivery PPS. It can also work with standard USB PD devices as well as Apple gadgets (iPhone 7 and newer).

Qualcomm also claims its system is safer than plain Power Delivery too. It features 3 levels of current protection, 8 levels of voltage protection, 3 level timer protections, 3 levels of thermal protection and overvoltage protection at 25 V.

Check Also: Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 Platform is Ready for Smartwatches

Qualcomm is hopeful to see Quick Charge 5 in smartphones coming in the third quarter of this year. It unveiled two charge controller chips that manufacturers can use – SMB1396 and MSB1398. They support both wired and wireless input and can be used with 1 cell and 2 cell batteries, depending on the maker’s designs for the phone.

Snapdragon 865 and 865+ already support QC5. So, the phones with these chipsets will be able to use QC5.

Source: GSMArena