Qualcomm Quietly Unveils Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Chipset

In a significant development, Qualcomm quietly introduced its latest chipset, the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3, on its official website. The latest mid-range platform is designed to succeed the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1, with Qualcomm skipping a second-generation version of the 4nm chip. The Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 boasts improved AI performance, making it an appealing choice for mid-range smartphones.

Snapdragon 6 Gen 3: A Mid-Range Powerhouse with Enhanced AI

Let’s delve into what the new Qualcomm offering brings to the table.

AI and Performance Enhancements

The Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 comes with noteworthy improvements in AI capabilities, which are increasingly vital in modern smartphones. This chipset improves tasks like activity tracking and noise cancellation during calls. Moreover, it provides a smoother and more responsive user experience. The chipset shares some similarities with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2, however, it comes with slight downgrades in the CPU and display support.

CPU and Display Features

Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 sports an octa-core CPU featuring four 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 cores for performance and four 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55 cores for efficiency. Its architecture is similar to that of the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2. However, efficiency cores in the 6 Gen 3 have a slightly lower clock speed, running at 1.8 GHz compared to 1.95 GHz on the 7s Gen 2. The display support on the latest Snapdragon chipset is also tailored to mid-range devices, with support for Full HD+ resolution at a 120 Hz refresh rate. This is a negligible step down from the 144 Hz refresh rate supported by the 7s Gen 2.

Graphics and Memory Support

For graphics, Qualcomm SD6G3 boasts the Adreno 710 GPU. It can handle a broad range of gaming and multimedia tasks with ease. In terms of memory, the chip supports both LPDDR4X and LPDDR5 RAM, providing flexibility for manufacturers depending on their device requirements. However, it only supports UFS 3.1 storage. It is a solid choice for fast data transfer speeds in mid-range handsets.

Camera Capabilities

In the camera department, the SD6G3 brings significant improvements. It can handle a 48 MP single sensor for continuous reading. Moreover, it also supports 32 MP and 16 MP dual sensors or even up to 200 MP photo captures, making it a versatile choice for smartphones to offer high-quality photography.

Connectivity Features

Connectivity options on the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 include support for Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6E. The devices equipped with this chipset will have access to the latest wireless standards. Moreover, these features will contribute to a more seamless and reliable connection experience including streaming, gaming, or general use.

Qualcomm will announce when the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 will be available to OEMs. However, its feature set suggests that we can anticipate seeing it powering a new wave of mid-range devices soon.