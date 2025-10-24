Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 Brings Big Upgrades

Qualcomm has officially unveiled its new Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chipset, promising a big leap in performance for affordable Android phones. This new processor will power upcoming budget models from brands like Motorola, Xiaomi, Samsung, and HONOR.

The biggest highlight is that it’s the first Snapdragon 6-series chip built on a 4nm process by Samsung.

A smaller manufacturing process means better power efficiency and improved performance, although Qualcomm hasn’t shared exact figures compared to last year’s 6nm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3.

Improved CPU Design for Smoother Performance

The Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 still uses the familiar Cortex-A78 and Cortex-A55 cores, but Qualcomm has made some key changes. It now runs with a 4+4 CPU layout; four high-performance cores and four efficiency core, rather than the older 2+6 setup.

This design, combined with the 4nm process, delivers a 36% boost in CPU performance, according to Qualcomm.

These improvements will make multitasking, video editing, and emulation smoother than before.

For example, demanding apps like NetherSX2 (a PS2 emulator) should run better, thanks to the extra powerful cores.

Better Gaming and Graphics Capabilities

Gamers will also notice a major jump in performance. Qualcomm claims the new GPU is 59% faster and now supports variable rate shading, Qualcomm Game Quick Touch for reduced touch delay, and refresh rates up to 144Hz, an upgrade from the previous 120Hz limit.

This makes the Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 ideal for gaming-focused budget phones that offer smooth visuals and quick response times without a premium price tag.

Camera and Multimedia Upgrades

The camera system has received significant attention too. The new chip supports 200MP photo capture, up from 108MP on the previous version, and slow-motion recording at 240fps in 720p, double the older chip’s capability.

However, Qualcomm’s product page no longer lists HEVC video capture, a feature found in the Gen 3 model.

The company hasn’t explained this change yet, but more details may surface soon.

Connectivity and Memory Enhancements

Connectivity has also improved across the board. The Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 supports Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 6E, and 5G download speeds up to 2.9Gbps. It also adds support for faster LPDDR5 RAM.

In comparison, the older 6s Gen 3 supported Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 5, and LPDDR4X RAM, with 5G speeds limited to 2.5Gbps.

Expected Phones and Availability

Qualcomm hasn’t announced when the first phones featuring the Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 will launch or which brands will use it. However, based on past releases, companies like Motorola, Xiaomi, and HONOR are likely preparing to release new models powered by this chip.

For users, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 promises faster performance, better gaming, and stronger connectivity, all while keeping prices affordable.