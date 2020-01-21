Qualcomm Introduces Snapdragon 720G, 662 and 460

Qualcomm has revealed the new chipsets for entry-level and mid-range phones today. Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G, Snapdragon 662, and Snapdragon 460 are the new SoC for upcoming smartphones. Let’s have a look at the key features these chipsets will provide.

Snapdragon 720G will bring many of the Elite Gaming features of the 765G. It will support for HDR, dynamic colour range and high-quality synchronized sound with Qualcomm aptX Adaptive.

The Snapdragon 662 will bring triple-camera support and it is a first for a Qualcomm 6-series chipset. The third Snapdragon 460 will be the most affordable SoC among all. However, it will provide an increase in CPU and GPU performance as compared to its predecessors.

The company claims that these 720G, 662, and 460 chipsets will be able to provide gaming experience at a more affordable price.

Here is a quick look at what these chipsets will provide,

Chipset (process) Snapdragon 720G (8 nm) Snapdragon 662 (11 nm) Snapdragon 460 (11 nm) CPU Octa-core up to 2.3 GHz

Kryo 465 Octa-core up to 2 GHz

Kryo 260 Octa-core up to 1.8 GHz

Kryo 240 GPU Adreno 618 Adreno 610 Adreno 610 Modem Snapdragon X15 LTE

DL: 800 Mbps, UL: 300 Mbps Snapdragon X11 LTE

DL: 390 Mbps, UL: 150 Mbps Snapdragon X11 LTE

DL: 390 Mbps, UL: 150 Mbps Connectivity Dual VoLTE; Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.1 Dual VoLTE; Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.1 Dual VoLTE; Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.1 Photo Spectra 350L

Up to 192 MP; 4K @ 30 fps Spectra 340T

Up to 48 MP; 1080p @ 60 fps Spectra 340

Up to 48 MP; 1080p @ 60 fps Fast charging Quick Charge 4.0 Quick Charge 3 Quick Charge 3

Source: GSMArena