Qualcomm Introduces Snapdragon 720G, 662 and 460

Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G

Qualcomm has revealed the new chipsets for entry-level and mid-range phones today. Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G, Snapdragon 662, and Snapdragon 460 are the new SoC for upcoming smartphones. Let’s have a look at the key features these chipsets will provide.

Snapdragon 720G will bring many of the Elite Gaming features of the 765G. It will support for HDR, dynamic colour range and high-quality synchronized sound with Qualcomm aptX Adaptive.

The Snapdragon 662 will bring triple-camera support and it is a first for a Qualcomm 6-series chipset. The third Snapdragon 460 will be the most affordable SoC among all. However, it will provide an increase in CPU and GPU performance as compared to its predecessors.

The company claims that these 720G, 662, and 460 chipsets will be able to provide gaming experience at a more affordable price.

Here is a quick look at what these chipsets will provide,

Chipset (process) Snapdragon 720G (8 nm) Snapdragon 662 (11 nm) Snapdragon 460 (11 nm)
CPU Octa-core up to 2.3 GHz
Kryo 465		 Octa-core up to 2 GHz
Kryo 260		 Octa-core up to 1.8 GHz
Kryo 240
GPU Adreno 618 Adreno 610 Adreno 610
Modem Snapdragon X15 LTE
DL: 800 Mbps, UL: 300 Mbps		 Snapdragon X11 LTE
DL: 390 Mbps, UL: 150 Mbps		 Snapdragon X11 LTE
DL: 390 Mbps, UL: 150 Mbps
Connectivity Dual VoLTE; Wi-Fi 6
Bluetooth 5.1		 Dual VoLTE; Wi-Fi 6
Bluetooth 5.1		 Dual VoLTE; Wi-Fi 6
Bluetooth 5.1
Photo Spectra 350L
Up to 192 MP; 4K @ 30 fps		 Spectra 340T
Up to 48 MP; 1080p @ 60 fps		 Spectra 340
Up to 48 MP; 1080p @ 60 fps
Fast charging Quick Charge 4.0 Quick Charge 3 Quick Charge 3

Source: GSMArena

