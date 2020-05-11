Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G-An Overclocked Version Revealed

Back in December, Qualcomm has revealed the Snapdragon 765/765G chipset with integrated 5G modem. Today, Qualcomm has launched an overclocked version, Snapdragon 768G. The new Chipset has 2.8GHz CPU and Adreno 620 GPU is clocked at 725 MHz. Basically, the company has revealed the new Chipset to boost up the gaming experience.

Qualcomm Launched an Overclocked Version- Snapdragon 768G

The newly launched chipset is the first 7-series platform to support Adreno Updateable GPU drivers. Moreover, it can also support screens of up to 120Hz refresh rate.

Additionally, the chipset also contains X52 modem identical to the 765. It supports all key regions and frequency bands both on the mmWave and sub-6GHz, both SA and NSA modes and global 5G roaming. The modem-RF system can deliver up to 3.7Gbps downlink speeds and up to 1.6 Gbps uplink.

The key features of this chipset are as follows:

CPU: 1×2.8 GHz Kryo 475 Prime & 1×2.2 GHz Kryo 475 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 475 Silver

1×2.8 GHz Kryo 475 Prime & 1×2.2 GHz Kryo 475 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 475 Silver GPU: Adreno 620 @ 750 MHz

Adreno 620 @ 750 MHz 5G DL: Up to 3.7 Gbps; UL: Up to 1.6 Gbps

DL: Up to 3.7 Gbps; UL: Up to 1.6 Gbps Fast charging: Quick Charge 4+

Quick Charge 4+ Other: Bluetooth 5.2, USB-C 3.1

Redmi K30 Racing Edition is the first smartphone that has launched with this chipset.

Source: GSMArena