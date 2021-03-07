Qualcomm has already launched its flagship chipset for 2021 which is Snapdragon 888. However now, the company is planning to introduce another SoC in its premium midrange line in the 7 series. According to some latest leak, Qualcomm Snapdragon 775 is going to launch by the end of this month.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 775 Details Leak

According to the leaks, the chipset will have Kryo 6xx cores, but that could mean anything. The above picture contains that the chipset will be fabbed on a 5nm process like the 888, and will support 3200MHz LPDDR5 and 2400MHz LPDDR4X RAM, as well as UFS 3.1 Two-Lane HS Gear 4.

Moreover, the Spectra 570 ISP has support for 4K60 video recording, and three 28MP sensors working at the same time, as well as 64+20MP at 30fps. Connectivity-wise, the chipset will include Wi-Fi 6E with 2×2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.2 (codenamed Milan), LTE Cat.18, Dual 5G, mmWave 5G, SA and NSA support, VoNR and NR CA, supporting 4×4 MIMO on the downlink and 2×2 MIMO on the uplink for Sub-6 5G. Sub-6 will work with FDD under 3 GHz and TDD in bands n77, n78, and n79. The Snapdragon 775 will also have the WCD9380/WCD9385 audio chip.

According to some previously leaked AnTuTu scores, the 775 should perform much better than its predecessor, and all of these specs are rather important upgrades.

Source: GSMArena