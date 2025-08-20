Qualcomm has introduced its latest mid-range chipset, the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4. This new processor is the direct successor to last year’s Snapdragon 7s Gen 3. At first glance, the changes look minor, but there are still a few important improvements that will matter for performance and user experience.

The Snapdragon 7s Gen 4, also known as SM7635-AC, sticks with the same CPU design as its predecessor. It uses a 1+3+4 core architecture. This includes one powerful Prime Cortex-A720 core, three Cortex-A720 performance cores, and four Cortex-A520 efficiency cores. The biggest change is in clock speed. The Prime core now runs at 2.7 GHz, compared to 2.5 GHz on the Gen 3 model. The other cores remain the same, with three running at 2.4 GHz and four at 1.8 GHz.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 Announced with Minor Upgrades

According to Qualcomm, these small changes translate into about a 7% performance gain in CPU tasks. While this is not a huge jump, it still means smoother multitasking and slightly faster app performance for users.

On the graphics side, Qualcomm has added a new Adreno GPU. This update also promises a 7% boost in performance. The GPU now supports Snapdragon Elite Gaming features. These include Adaptive Performance Engine 3.0 and Snapdragon Game Super Resolution. Both of these features are designed to give gamers smoother visuals and improved frame rates.

Another highlight of the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 is its improved display support. The chip now supports ultra-wide displays with a resolution of up to 1,300 x 2,900 pixels and refresh rates as high as 144Hz. This means mid-range smartphones with this chip will be able to deliver sharp and fluid visuals, which is good news for gamers and media lovers.

The camera capabilities have also received an upgrade. Qualcomm has added a new Spectra ISP, which can handle cameras up to 200MP. It also supports 4K video recording at 30 frames per second. Users can also enjoy advanced video formats such as Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG), HDR10, and HDR10+. This ensures better colours and more detail when recording or watching high-quality content.

Artificial intelligence performance is also better on this chip. The updated Hexagon NPU now supports AI models such as Llama 1B and Qwen 1 B. It also allows features like real-time translation. This will improve AI-driven apps and smart features on phones using the chip.

For memory and storage, the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 supports LPDDR5 RAM running at 3,200 MHz and UFS 3.1 storage. This ensures fast app loading and smooth performance. Qualcomm has also included Quick Charge 4+ technology, which means faster charging for smartphones.

In terms of connectivity, the chip offers 5G support (sub-6 GHz), Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.4. It also supports Qualcomm’s aptX Lossless and aptX Adaptive audio codecs for high-quality wireless sound.

So far, Qualcomm has not revealed which smartphone brand will launch the first device with this new chipset. But given its balance of efficiency and performance, it is likely to appear in upcoming mid-range smartphones soon.

The Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 may not be a revolutionary update, but it continues Qualcomm’s effort to provide reliable performance in the mid-tier category.