Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus Announced with Better AI engine

We all know that MWC 2021 is underway, and Qualcomm becomes the first one to announce its latest chipset. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus Announced with a 3GHz prime CPU core and improved AI Engine. The company claims that it performs 20% better than its predecessor.

Key Specs of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus

CPU: Qualcomm Kryo 680, up to 3 GHz, 64-bit.

Qualcomm Kryo 680, up to 3 GHz, 64-bit. GPU: Adreno-660.

Adreno-660. Modem: Snapdragon X60 5G Modem-RF, 7.5 Gbps DL, 3 Gbps UL, global 5G multi-SIM.

Snapdragon X60 5G Modem-RF, 7.5 Gbps DL, 3 Gbps UL, global 5G multi-SIM. Wi-Fi: FastConnect 6900, Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 5, Wi-Fi 802.11/a/b/g/n.

FastConnect 6900, Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 5, Wi-Fi 802.11/a/b/g/n. AI Engine: Hexagon 780, 32 TOPS.

Hexagon 780, 32 TOPS. Camera: Spectra 580 ISP, Triple camera up to 28 MP, Dual camera up to 64 MP, Single camera up to 200 MP. 720p @ 960 fps, 8K @ 30 fps.

Spectra 580 ISP, Triple camera up to 28 MP, Dual camera up to 64 MP, Single camera up to 200 MP. 720p @ 960 fps, 8K @ 30 fps. Process technology: 5 nm.

5 nm. Display: 4K @ 60 Hz, QHD+ @ 144 Hz.

4K @ 60 Hz, QHD+ @ 144 Hz. Other: Bluetooth 5.2, USB 3.1.

The newly launched chipset is pretty much the same as its non-Plus sibling. The big difference is clock speed has been boosted to 2.995 GHz. The sixth-gen Qualcomm Hexagon 780 AI processor can now deliver 32TOPS (Tera Operations Per Second), which is improved from 26TOPS on the regular Snapdragon 888.

The remaining features are the same – Adreno 660 GPU, Snapdragon X60 5G modem with 7.5 Gbps top DL speed and FastConnect 6900 that enables all the latest Wi-Fi standards for fast-speed download when the user does not rely on mobile data.

Some big smartphone manufacturers including Asus, Motorola, Xiaomi and vivo have already confirmed their dedication to using the new chipset in their upcoming smartphones. Moreover, the phones with the new platform are expected to launch as early as Q3 2021.

Source: GSMArena

Recommended: Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 778 5G for Premium Mid-Rangers



