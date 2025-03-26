Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4: Bridging the Gap Between Mid-Rangers and Flagships

Qualcomm is set to introduce the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, a processor that promises near-flagship performance while maintaining affordability. Unlike previous ‘s’ variants, often toned-down versions of premium chips, this one appears to bring high-end power to upper mid-range smartphones without significant compromises.

Performance & Architecture

According to leaks from tipster Digital Chat Station (DCS), the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 (SM8735) will feature Arm’s Cortex X4 and Cortex A720 cores instead of Qualcomm’s Oryon cores, which were initially expected in future flagship processors. The rumored CPU configuration includes:

1x Cortex X4 Prime Core @ 3.21GHz

3x Cortex A720 Performance Cores @ 3.01GHz

2x Cortex A720 Performance Cores @ 2.80GHz

2x Cortex A720 Efficiency Cores @ 2.02GHz

The chipset is expected to be built on TSMC’s 4nm process, ensuring a good balance between power efficiency and performance. The Adreno 825 GPU could handle gaming and graphics-heavy tasks but will likely sit slightly below the Snapdragon 8 Elite in raw power.

Benchmark Performance – No Major Difference From Flagships?

Leaks suggest the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 could achieve an AnTuTu score of over 2 million, putting it in the same league as premium chipsets. While the Snapdragon 8 Elite has recorded an AnTuTu score of 2,648,213 and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 stands at 2,186,467, the real-world difference between these chips may not be as significant as the numbers suggest.

The Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 is expected to launch in early April 2025, with the first wave of devices arriving by mid-April. Manufacturers rumored to adopt the new chipset include Redmi, iQOO, Xiaomi, OPPO, Realme, and Vivo, with models like the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro, iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro, and Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro among the potential candidates.

With a promising combination of performance, efficiency, and affordability, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 could redefine expectations for mid-flagship smartphones. If Qualcomm manages to price it competitively, it may become one of the most sought-after chipsets of 2025.

