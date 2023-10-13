There is still a year until the release of the iPhone 16 series, but speculation regarding the new phones has begun. Analyst Jeff Pu from Haitong International Securities claims that the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max will include Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon X75 modem.

The Snapdragon X75 modem was announced in February 2023. It provides better 5G speeds than the Snapdragon X70 modem found in the iPhone 15 series. Moreover, the Snapdragon X75 modem is more efficient than the Snapdragon X70 modem. It consumes roughly 20% less electricity than comparable products while taking up less space.

However, Pu also claims that Apple would only employ the Snapdragon X75 modem in the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max variants. These are the only two iPhone models that are expected to include the Snapdragon X75 modem. It is anticipated that the Snapdragon X70 modem will continue to be included in the basic iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus devices.

Previously, Apple has been employing the same Qualcomm Snapdragon X70 modem for all iPhone models.

It is not apparent why Apple would decide to employ a variety of modems for the different models of the iPhone 16. Nevertheless, it is a possibility that the corporation is attempting to further differentiate the Pro and Pro Max versions from the iPhones that are considered to be the standard models.

In addition, Pu indicated that the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models will have displays that are larger than those of the present 6.1- and 6.7-inch sizes, measuring 0.2 inches larger than those sizes respectively.

Although it’s still too early to confirm, these speculations offer some intriguing glimpses into potential features Apple may have in store for the iPhone 16 series.

