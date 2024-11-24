Qualcomm is working on a new Snapdragon X chipset designed to power more affordable Windows devices, targeting a price range of around $600. This development, revealed during Qualcomm’s Investor Day, signals the company’s commitment to expanding its presence in the Windows laptop market by offering budget-friendly yet capable chipsets.

While the final name of the new chipset is yet to be confirmed, speculation suggests it will likely be called the “Snapdragon X.” Here’s what we know so far about this exciting development in Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X lineup.

Qualcomm to Launch More Affordable Snapdragon X Chipset for Windows Devices

Currently, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X series includes the high-performance Snapdragon X Elite, which features a powerful 12-core CPU configuration, and the mid-tier Snapdragon X Plus, which offers 8- or 10-core options. The upcoming Snapdragon X will be a more budget-oriented entry in the lineup, likely featuring a 6-core CPU. While Qualcomm hasn’t provided official specifications, industry experts predict this new chipset will focus on delivering efficiency and affordability without sacrificing essential performance.

A standout feature of the Snapdragon X series is its advanced Neural Processing Unit (NPU), which powers AI-driven functionalities. Qualcomm has confirmed that this technology will also be available in the new, more affordable Snapdragon X chipset. This means even budgeted Windows laptops will have access to AI-enhanced features like Copilot+, a feature designed to improve user productivity and device functionality through intelligent assistance.

This approach sets Qualcomm apart from competitors who typically reserve advanced AI capabilities for their premium chipsets. By democratizing AI technology, Qualcomm is positioning itself as a leader in bringing cutting-edge features to a broader audience.

The introduction of a cost-effective Snapdragon X chipset could significantly impact the Windows laptop market, particularly in the mid-range segment. With a price point of around $600, devices powered by the Snapdragon X could appeal to students, professionals, and casual users looking for affordable yet capable Windows laptops.

By including features like the powerful NPU, Qualcomm aims to outshine competitors who often compromise on AI capabilities in lower-cost devices. This strategy could give Qualcomm an edge in a market where buyers are increasingly looking for value-packed devices with advanced features.

While Qualcomm hasn’t announced a release date for the new chipset, speculation suggests that an official reveal could happen at CES 2025. This aligns with the company’s pattern of showcasing new technologies at major industry events. If unveiled at CES, devices powered by the new Snapdragon X could hit the market later in the year, potentially reshaping the mid-range laptop landscape.