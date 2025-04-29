Qualcomm to Launch Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 Early to Rival iPhone 17

Qualcomm typically unveils its flagship mobile chipsets in October, and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 “Elite” followed that schedule last year. However, a new leak from China suggests the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 will break tradition and will launch in late September instead, with commercial devices featuring the chip arriving as early as October in China.

This accelerated timeline hints at a major shift in Qualcomm’s strategy, aimed at positioning Android OEMs to better compete with Apple’s iPhone 17 lineup, expected to launch in the same timeframe. If accurate, Android flagships powered by the Elite 2 could hit shelves around the same time as new iPhones, a rare head-to-head opportunity.

Significant Performance Gains in Snapdragon 8 Elite 2

Leaked AnTuTu benchmark scores of the Elite 2 point to substantial performance gains over its predecessor. Early reports suggest that it will offer

CPU performance could improve by 25%

GPU performance may jump by 30%

These upgrades will make Elite 2 a serious contender against Apple’s upcoming A18 chip, which has historically outpaced Qualcomm’s offerings in efficiency and raw power.

Strategic Holiday Timing

Launching the Elite 2 chipset earlier than usual could help Android manufacturers get a stronger foothold during the high-stakes Q4 shopping season, which includes Singles’ Day in China, Black Friday, and the global holiday rush.

For brands like Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo, and OnePlus, this means flagship devices could go on sale at the perfect time to lure consumers who might otherwise gravitate toward newly launched iPhones.

Qualcomm’s deviation from the traditional launch cycle signals an increasing urgency to close the performance and timing gap with Apple. The early debut also reflects growing pressure from Android OEMs that want to release competitive devices earlier in the year.

An early launch for the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 gives Android manufacturers a rare opportunity to match Apple’s timing and specs in the same calendar window. It could reshape Q4 competition in global smartphone markets. -a senior analyst at Counterpoint Research

While Qualcomm has yet to officially confirm launch details, industry insiders now expect a late September reveal, possibly during an independent event or in coordination with Chinese smartphone partners.

If the leaks hold true, flagship Android phones powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 could be in consumers’ hands by October; the coming holiday season will be one of the most competitive seasons in recent smartphone history.