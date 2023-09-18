Qualcomm Unveils A 4nm Chipset: Snapdragon 7s Gen 2

Qualcomm recently wrapped off the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset. It is built on the 4nm process technology. The point worth mentioning here is that this all-new chipset is meant for mid-range phones. It is a fine option for smartphone makers who want a capable platform that can fit within a far lower budget than the Gen 8 chips.

Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Specs & Features

Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 CPU is less powerful than any other Snapdragon 7 series chipset. Moreover, the ISP is not as impressive, revealing a slightly lower positioning overall. Some rumors claim that the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 will arrive with the Redmi Note 13 series, planned to launch this month. The notable thing here is the name of the chipset. It sounds confusing because there wasn’t a first-generation 7s or a second-gen Snapdragon 7. Moreover, we also don’t know what “s” stands for. It may be a marker for slashed specs.

The CPU comes with four cores at 2.4 GHz for performance and four at 1.95 GHz for efficiency. There had been no words regarding the Adreno GPU. Moreover, the chipset is listed to support FHD+ resolution at 144 Hz. The FastConnect 6700 connectivity platform is no doubt a step back from the 6900 on the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2. Reports claim that the peak DL speed is just 2.9 Gbps. The Bluetooth support is capped at 5.2, which even supports low-energy audio. In addition to this, the Spectra ISP supports a smartphone with a single camera up to 200 MP and 4K video capture at 30 fps. Memory is tipped to be LPDRR5 at 3200 MHz. Other features include USB-C 3.1 and Quick Charge 4+.

Qualcomm has not officially released a timeframe in which we’ll see smartphones with the new chipset. So, let’s wait and watch what comes next. Stay tuned!