Qualcomm Unveils Next Gen Modems X75 & X72 for Advanced 5G

Recently, the chip manufacturing giant Qualcomm introduced the Snapdragon X75 modem for automobiles, personal computers, and industrial IoT, along with the Snapdragon X72 modem for mobile devices. Both are prepared to support 5G Advanced, which a San Diego business refers to as “the next phase of 5G.”

Qualcomm Introduces Next-Gen Modems X75 & X72

The X75 and X72 modems include 10-carrier aggregation and 10 Gbps downlink compatibility for both Wi-Fi 7 and 5G. Furthermore, the 6th-generation modem-to-antenna solution from Qualcomm employs a new architecture and introduces the QTM565 mmWave antenna module, which decreases cost, board complexity, hardware footprint, and energy usage. Qualcomm 5G PowerSave Gen 4 and Qualcomm RF Power Efficiency Suite enhance the battery life. The release of commercial products using the upgraded Snapdragon modems is anticipated by the end of 2023.

However, in this regard, a senior official from Qualcomm said,

5G Advanced will take connectivity to a whole new level, fueling the new reality of the Connected Intelligent Edge. Snapdragon X75 Modem-RF System demonstrates the full breadth of our global 5G leadership, with innovations such as hardware accelerated AI and the support for upcoming 5G Advanced capabilities, which unlock a whole new level of 5G performance and a new phase in cellular communications.

Qualcomm facilitates a world in which everyone and everything is intelligently linked. The technological roadmap of the company enables it to easily expand the technologies that ushered in the mobile revolution, including improved connectivity, high-performance, low-power computing, and on-device intelligence.

