In a surprising turn of events, ARM has decided to withdraw its attempt to terminate Qualcomm chip design license, putting an end to a legal battle that had been brewing since late 2024. The conflict between the two tech giants began in October when ARM issued a 60-day notice to Qualcomm, stating that it would be revoking its license agreement due to an alleged breach.

Qualcomm did not take this action lightly and immediately responded with a lawsuit against ARM. The case went to a US federal court, where Qualcomm secured a legal victory in December. However, while the court ruled in Qualcomm’s favour, the jury did not reach a unanimous verdict. This left the door open for potential future legal challenges from ARM, creating uncertainty around Qualcomm’s ability to continue using ARM’s architecture for its processors.

Qualcomm Wins Licensing Battle as ARM Withdraws Termination Notice

Despite this legal ambiguity, it now appears that ARM has decided to abandon its efforts to revoke Qualcomm’s license. During a recent earnings call, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon informed analysts that ARM had officially withdrawn its October 22, 2024, notice of breach. He stated:

“ARM recently notified us that it was withdrawing its October 22, 2024, notice of breach and indicated that it has no current plan to terminate the Qualcomm architecture license agreement.”

This statement suggests that the licensing dispute, which had the potential to disrupt Qualcomm’s future chip development, has been resolved—at least for now.

What This Means for Qualcomm and the Tech Industry

This resolution is significant for Qualcomm, as its business heavily relies on ARM-based designs for its Snapdragon chipsets, which power a wide range of smartphones, laptops, and other connected devices. Had ARM persisted with its termination attempt, it could have forced Qualcomm to seek alternative solutions, such as developing custom architectures or relying on RISC-V, an open-source competitor to ARM’s designs.

For ARM, backing down may indicate a strategic move to avoid prolonged legal battles that could have hurt its relationships with other semiconductor companies. Qualcomm remains one of ARM’s largest partners, and disrupting this collaboration could have had unintended consequences for both firms.

Is the Dispute Truly Over?

While this development suggests the legal battle has ended, there remains a possibility that ARM could take further action in the future. Given the lack of a unanimous jury verdict in December, ARM might explore other legal avenues or renegotiate terms with Qualcomm down the line. However, for now, the licensing conflict appears to be settled, allowing Qualcomm to continue designing and manufacturing its processors without immediate concerns over its ARM license.

This case highlights the complexities of intellectual property agreements in the semiconductor industry, where licensing disputes can have far-reaching consequences. As ARM prepares for its future business strategy and Qualcomm continues to develop next-generation chips, the industry will be watching closely to see if any new tensions arise.

