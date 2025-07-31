Qualcomm’s Next Snapdragon Chip Arrives in September, Xiaomi Gets Exclusive First Launch

Qualcomm has confirmed something smartphone fans have been waiting to hear: the company’s next-generation Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset will officially debut this September. Even better? Xiaomi will be the first brand to launch a phone using it.

The announcement came during Qualcomm’s latest earnings call, and while the focus was mostly on the company’s performance, this little nugget stood out. CEO Cristiano Amon didn’t give too much away, but he did say that Xiaomi will lead the launch of the new chip, keeping up a streak of early access that’s become something of a tradition between the two tech giants.

Xiaomi will be the first OEM to launch with our next Snapdragon 8 Elite chip.

A Smarter, Faster Chip Designed for AI

Although Qualcomm hasn’t shared the full details yet, it’s clear this new chip will be more than just a speed upgrade. The focus, once again, is on AI at the edge, that is, smarter features that run right on your phone without relying on the cloud.

If the current Snapdragon 8 Elite is any hint, we can expect better battery life, smoother performance, and more AI features baked directly into the phone. Think live translation, advanced photo editing, real-time voice tools, stuff that just works, and fast and offline.

Qualcomm said more than 124 smartphones have shipped or been announced using the existing Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, so the next version is expected to roll out even wider.

Xiaomi and Qualcomm: A Quiet Power Duo

It’s no surprise Xiaomi is first in line. The brand has been at the front of the pack when it comes to adopting Qualcomm’s latest chips. Its current flagship, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, already runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite and shows off exactly what the chip can do: powerful performance, solid AI features, and reliable battery life.

This next launch will only deepen the partnership, especially in major markets like China, India, and parts of Europe where Xiaomi’s reach is growing fast.

Qualcomm chipset September launch: What Might the New Chip Bring?

While Qualcomm is saving the juicy details for its September launch, some things are likely:

More powerful on-device AI, thanks to a next-gen neural engine

Smarter battery use, especially during demanding tasks like gaming or 4K video

Improved thermal control, so phones stay cool even under pressure

Support for Wi-Fi 7 and faster memory speeds

Possibly a new name: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2

If past years are anything to go by, the chip could appear in Samsung’s next Galaxy phones early next year, but Xiaomi will get the head start.

We’re going to announce our new chip at the end of September, and we are already working with several OEMs for [the] launch of new devices based on a tremendous interest in it. And what you are seeing is really people getting ready for [the] launch of new devices. -Cristiano Amon

This new chip could mark a big step forward for smartphones. With AI becoming a bigger part of how we use our phones, from cameras to apps to smart replies, Qualcomm wants its chips to be the foundation for those features. Qualcomm chipset September launch: with Xiaomi releasing it first, we’re likely to see more Android phones using this chip by the end of 2025.

