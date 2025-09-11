Qualcomm is preparing to launch its next flagship processor on September 22. The chip is tentatively called the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. Many details about it have already leaked. Now, new reports are shedding more light on its performance. Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 has appeared on AnTuTu with impressive scores.

According to tipster Digital Chat Station, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 has scored between 4.20 and 4.40 million points on AnTuTu v11. This is an all-time high for any mobile processor on the benchmark. If accurate, it would set a new record for smartphone performance.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Breaks AnTuTu Records Ahead of Launch

But Qualcomm is not alone in the race. MediaTek is also pushing hard with its Dimensity 9500. The new chip was recently spotted inside a Vivo X300 Pro prototype. On AnTuTu, it managed to score 4,011,932 points. That is slightly below Qualcomm’s chip, but still a massive number.

Both processors are shaping up to be powerful. Earlier leaks revealed some key details about the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. The chip is expected to feature two prime cores running at 4.61GHz. Along with them, there will be six performance cores clocked at 3.63GHz. For graphics, Qualcomm is pairing the chip with an Adreno 840 GPU. It is said to run at 1.2GHz and should deliver big gains in gaming, AI, and overall visual performance.

On the other hand, MediaTek is also going bold. The Dimensity 9500 is built with an all big-core setup. It uses four Cortex-X930 cores and four Cortex-A730 cores. Vivo confirmed that it is working closely with Arm on the design. The chip will also support the SME2 instruction set, which could help in efficiency and performance tasks.

What makes this battle even more exciting is the hardware launches that will follow. Xiaomi is expected to introduce the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 with its upcoming Xiaomi 16 series. Meanwhile, Vivo will debut the Dimensity 9500 with its X300 series. Both smartphone lineups are expected to launch later this month.

This competition shows how fast the mobile chip market is moving. Just a few years ago, hitting even 1 million points on AnTuTu was a big deal. Now, scores above 4 million are becoming possible. These gains will not only help in gaming but also in AI-based features, photography, and multitasking.

For users, this means faster phones, better graphics, and smoother performance. It also means more options in the flagship market. Whether someone chooses a Snapdragon-powered Xiaomi or a Dimensity-powered Vivo, both will bring cutting-edge technology.

In short, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and Dimensity 9500 are set to define the next wave of smartphones. Qualcomm seems to have the edge in raw performance. But MediaTek is closing the gap quickly with its own innovations. The real test will come when these chips arrive in actual phones later this month. That is when we will see how they perform in daily use, beyond benchmarks.